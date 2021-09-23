Your bargaining committee and employer commenced negotiations to renew the collective agreement on September 20, 2021. Both parties tabled packages of non-monetary proposals and are now in the process of reviewing them.

The parties will meet next on October 27 and 28, 2021 to respond to one another's non-monetary proposals. Once we have considered all non-monetary proposals and reached agreement or impasse (essentially disagreement) on them, the parties will table monetary proposals. We will keep you updated as negotiations progress.

Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.





In solidarity,

Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member

Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

