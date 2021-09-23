Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Your bargaining committee and employer commenced negotiations to renew the collective agreement on September 20, 2021. Both parties tabled packages of non-monetary proposals and are now in the process of reviewing them.
The parties will meet next on October 27 and 28, 2021 to respond to one another's non-monetary proposals. Once we have considered all non-monetary proposals and reached agreement or impasse (essentially disagreement) on them, the parties will table monetary proposals. We will keep you updated as negotiations progress.
Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.