Call for Nominations

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to open up nominations for two (2) bargaining committee members. The nominations will be open for seven (7) days.

If you would like to serve on the committee or you know a member that you think would be a good person to represent you and your co-workers, please fill out the nomination form provided. Once you have filled out the form, please follow the instructions on the form to send it in.

The nominations are open for seven (7) days and will close at 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020.

That means that we must receive the completed form before the end of the nomination period.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Friday, July 17 at 5:00 p.m. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Kevin Hagglund by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to kevin.hagglund@bcgeu.ca or by hand or mail to:

BCGEU Negotiations Department

Attn. Kevin Hagglund

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3

Duties of the Bargaining Committee Members

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Updating Member Contact Information

To help ensure all members receive a bargaining survey (after the committee is in place) and bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. For more information and instructions on how to confirm or update personal contact information, please visit www.bcgeu.ca.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, July 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

In solidarity,

Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





