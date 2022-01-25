BUSINESS ANALYST

ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

January 28, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires an experienced business analyst to work in the Administration Department for a period of up to 12 months. This position is a UWU Bargaining unit position and reports to the Coordinator of Administration. We are looking to fill the vacancy immediately, start date to be determined.

The successful candidate will be working to understand the stakeholder and user groups at the BCGEU, gather organizational feature requests and help prioritize them in terms of their relative return on investment with respect to improving the BCGEU's ability to service its members. Key job accountabilities include conducting appropriate analysis, engaging internal teams and managing changes leading to successful outcomes. Work will include software development and implementation projects as well as non-technical projects delivering value for members and staff of the BCGEU.

DUTIES:

As a part of the Administration department, the successful candidate will be responsible for:

Assessing initial requirements and working to understand the big picture through discussions with the organizational stakeholders and presenting those to internal technical teams for discussion, solution identification and estimation. This may include working with poorly described requirements or unclear project scope.

Conducting business analysis and detailed requirements definition activities relating to organizational change requests for the development, modification or enhancement of products and services.

Translating requirements into specific, well-phrased business requirements and/or pragmatic solutions.

Defining scope in Statements of Work (SOWs).

Turning software feature requirements into a set of user stories for development team and/or configuration tasks for various technical teams.

Producing documentation to fit a wide range of organizational needs, including detailed user-facing requirements documents and corresponding statements of work.

Following a standard document lifecycle.

Taking on a lead role on initiatives, as required.

Ensuring software development project user stories are kept accurate and up to date in the ticket management system.

Managing own workload, with minimal supervision, for a multitude of diverse organizational change requests or projects a focus on efficient throughput and excellent stakeholder satisfaction.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A knowledge and understanding of business analysis principles and methodologies is required, with an emphasis on the ability to think analytically and conduct effective, thorough reviews of stakeholder requirements and the ability to take ownership of steering the associated changes to final delivery.

Experience working in an agile environment writing user stories is required.

A university degree in computer science or other related discipline with an IT focus (or equivalent) and a minimum of 6 years related experience

A clear understanding of how to manage product and project risk, the ability to plan multi-phase implementations and the ability to identify and document assumptions, dependencies and constraints are key attributes of the role is required.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

The incumbent is expected to display a high degree of personal integrity and credibility to influence at all levels of the organization and to deal with external parties on behalf of the organization.

General understanding of browser-based applications along with supporting technical infrastructure is an asset.

Knowledge of or experience with unions or the labour movement is an asset.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, February 21, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP