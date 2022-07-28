B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

BUSINESS ANALYST

(Temporary)

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

October 3, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a business analyst to join the union's current development team for a term of up to 36 months. The BCGEU's development team is a small technology team tasked with delivering digital solutions for the union's members and internal stakeholders.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a business analyst, you will work directly with the union's development team in Burnaby, and occasionally other locations in British Columbia. The role involves eliciting, documenting, and managing requirements throughout the entire iterative software development lifecycle. In addition to the software component, this role involves analysis and management of business process improvements.

The BCGEU has several modernization and transformation initiatives in the works, so the ability to effectively organize and prioritize the development team's work is of critical importance to this role.

The successful applicant will also be required to:

Organize and facilitate requirements elicitation sessions with union members, and other internal stakeholders

Analyse requirements, data, business processes, or other artifacts and report findings to management and other stakeholders

Manage Jira backlogs of user stories, bugs, and tasks

Facilitate requirement refinement with the Data and Development team

Work closely with QA to ensure that the software is working to specification

Document software features, and business processes

Assist with software support escalations and investigations as required

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

5-7 years' experience working directly with a software development team(s) as their business analyst, or product owner in an agile environment.

Experience planning, and managing software releases spanning multiple components/products

Demonstrated history of proficiency in project and risk management

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with an ability to present material to stakeholders

A university degree in computer science or other related discipline with an IT focus (or equivalent experience)

Knowledge of the labour movement, and/or labour movement experience

Preference may be given to candidates with:

Product management experience

Experience working with CRM, or financial systems

UI/UX design experience and ability to use Adobe XD/Figma/Sketch to visually convey requirements

Experience working as a scrum master, or scrum coach

Basic to intermediate experience working with PostgreSQL and/or Microsoft SQL Server

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $3,404.88 - $3,795.03

Annual: $88,830.94 - $99,009.68

Transportation allowance: $550 monthly

Three-year term position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement, including paid vacation (3 weeks), comprehensive health and welfare benefit package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan for eligible employees. The BCGEU does not offer full-time remote work and the successful candidate will be expected to work in the office at least some of the time.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, October 14, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland