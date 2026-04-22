Happy Administrative Professionals Day

Today, on Administrative Professionals Day, we recognize and celebrate administrative professionals across our union, and we want to sincerely thank you for everything you do.

Administrative professionals are at the heart of our workplaces. You are often the first point of contact, the steady presence that keeps things organized, and the people others rely on to make sure nothing falls through the cracks. Whether you are managing complex schedules, coordinating communication, supporting frontline teams, or keeping critical systems running, your work is essential every single day.

Your contributions are not always visible, but they are always felt. Behind every well-run office, every successful program, and every team that is able to do its work effectively, there are administrative professionals making it all possible. You bring organization, problem-solving, professionalism, and care to your roles, often balancing competing priorities and tight timelines with skill and dedication.

You are also the people who help create supportive and functional workplaces. You help teams stay connected, you keep operations moving forward, and you provide the kind of consistency and reliability that others depend on. In many ways, you are the foundation that allows everything else to work.

Quite simply, our workplaces could not function without you.

As a union, we are proud to represent administrative professionals and to stand alongside you. We know the value of your work, and we will continue to advocate for the respect, recognition, and fair compensation that you deserve. Your roles require a high level of expertise, adaptability, and commitment, and that should always be acknowledged and valued.

Today is an opportunity to pause and recognize the important role you play, but your contributions deserve recognition every day of the year.

Thank you for the work you do, for the support you provide, and for the difference you make in workplaces and communities across the province.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch

President

BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP