

As you know from my emails on February 25 and January 30, you are now part of some new Indigenous structures within the BCGEU: a new component (called Component 14 Indigenous Services) and one of six new locals. To launch these new structures, you now have the important responsibility of nominating and electing members to run your local. This email contains information about how to do that.



Between March 29 and April 28, 2025, you will be able to nominate members to be elected for the following positions on your local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice Chairperson

Second Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member At Large

Member At Large

Member at Large - Young Worker

Member at Large - Equity Worker

Member at Large - Indigenous Worker

Each of these local executive members will be elected for a term of three years. Find out more information about their roles and responsibilities, and the election process, in the Local Elections 2025 manual here.



To nominate a member, you must complete a nomination form in one of two ways:

ONLINE – complete this online form by the end of the day on April 28, 2025. Your nominee will be notified by email to accept the nomination. You will need the following:

Your BCGEU Member ID

The BCGEU Member ID of the person you're nominating

the local executive position for which you're nominating the nominee

DOWNLOAD – complete this PDF form and submit it to your nearby area office in-person or by email by the end of the day on April 28, 2025. You will need:

Name of the person you're nominating

Name of the local executive position for which you're nominating the nominee

Your local number

Your nominee's signature

To be nominated and run for a local executive position, you must:

Provide your up-to-date personal email address at my.bcgeu.ca. This will ensure you receive all communications about the local election process, including your nomination.



Accept your nomination before the end of the day on April 28, 2025. If you are nominated by paper form, this means responding to the nomination notification email sent by your area office. If you are nominated by online form, this means clicking the link in the nomination notification email. This will ensure you are eligible for election.





If more than one nomination is received for the position you are seeking election to, submit one page of information (size 8.5 x 11 inches, in black and white) to your area office by the end of the day on April 29 (one business day of the close of nominations). You are encouraged to submit this page with your nomination to avoid missing this opportunity due to unforeseen circumstances. This information will be distributed with ballots to voting members.

Further information about BCGEU local elections can be found here. Answers to frequently asked questions about your new component and local can be found here.



Reminder: Get your questions answered at the online town halls next week. The following town halls will be held via Zoom webinar with myself and BCGEU executive vice-presidents Coralie Gregoire and Tristen Wybou. Access information is below. Submit your question here in advance to ensure it gets answered.

Wednesday March 12 @ 12:30-1:30pm - access here

Thursday March 13 @ 7:00-8:00 pm – access here



In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President



P.S. I'm passionate about our union's democracy. Watch this video of me explaining why local elections are so important: https://www.instagram.com/p/DEqg9-TvX-2/?hl=en





