For additional info, visit: https://bcgeu.ca/local-elections or https://bcgeu.ca/component-14-resources



Instructions: Local election nominations



To nominate a member for a local executive position, you must complete a nomination form in one of two ways:



NOMINATE ONLINE – complete this online form by the end of the day on April 28, 2025. Your nominee will be notified by email to accept the nomination. You will need the following: Your BCGEU Member ID

The BCGEU Member ID of the person you’re nominating

the local executive position for which you’re nominating the nominee Note: Your online nomination will be officially submitted once your nominee clicks the link in the email inviting them to accept their nomination. or NOMINATE BY DOWNLOAD – complete this PDF form and submit it to your nearby area office in-person or by email by the end of the day on April 28, 2025. You will need: Name of the person you’re nominating

Name of the local executive position for which you’re nominating the nominee

Your local number

Your nominee’s signature

To be nominated and run for a local executive position, you must: Provide your up-to-date personal email address at my.bcgeu.ca. This will ensure you receive all communications about the local election process, including your nomination.

my.bcgeu.ca. This will ensure you receive all communications about the local election process, including your nomination. Accept your nomination before the end of the day on April 28, 2025, to ensure you are eligible for election. This means you need to: If you are nominated by the online form, click the link for all positions you are nominated for in the nomination notification email.

in the nomination notification email. If you are nominated by paper form, send the completed and signed nomination form to your area office. If there is an election for your desired position (i.e., more than one nomination is received for the position for which you are seeking election), submit one page of information (size 8.5 x 11 inches, in black and white) to your area office by the end of the day on April 29 (one business day of the close of nominations). You are encouraged to submit this page with your nomination to avoid missing this opportunity due to unforeseen circumstances. This information will be distributed with ballots to voting members.