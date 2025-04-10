C14 Indigenous Services component members - Reminder: Nominate your union local executive by April 28 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
C14 Indigenous Services component members - Reminder: Nominate your union local executive by April 28 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on April 10, 2025
Reminder: Nominate BCGEU members for your local by April 28.
A well-run union local is the best protection for you as a worker. It's the place where your worksite problems are discussed, stewards and occupational health and safety reps are coordinated, and communication with our component executive and union’s provincial executive happens.
But a local can’t function without a localexecutive– and your local, needs one!As a BCGEU member of Component 14, it’s your important responsibility to nominate fellow members for your local executive by April 28. See full instructions below.
Have questions about your new Component 14, your new local or the local election process? Get answers from BCGEU executive vice-presidents Coralie Gregoire and Tristen Wybou via Zoom on Tuesday, April 15 12-1pm.Access the online town hall on April 15thhere.
Coralie and Tristen have prepared this video to give you an overview of your new component and the importance of local elections:
To nominate a member for a local executive position, you must complete a nomination form in one of two ways:
NOMINATE ONLINE – completethis online formby the end of the day on April 28, 2025. Your nominee will be notified by email to accept the nomination. You will need the following:
Your BCGEU Member ID
The BCGEU Member ID of the person you’re nominating
the local executive position for which you’re nominating the nominee
Note: Your online nomination will be officially submitted once your nominee clicks the link in the email inviting them to accept their nomination.
or
NOMINATE BY DOWNLOAD – completethis PDF formand submit it to your nearby area office in-person or by email by the end of the day on April 28, 2025. You will need:
Name of the person you’re nominating
Name of the local executive position for which you’re nominating the nominee
Your local number
Your nominee’s signature
To be nominated and run for a local executive position, you must:
Provide your up-to-date personal email address atmy.bcgeu.ca. This will ensure you receive all communications about the local election process, including your nomination.
Accept your nomination before the end of the day on April 28, 2025, to ensure you are eligible for election. This means you need to:
If you are nominated by the online form,click the link for all positions you are nominated forin the nomination notification email.
If you are nominated by paper form,send the completed and signed nomination form to your area office.
If there is an election for your desired position (i.e., more than one nomination is received for the position for which you are seeking election), submit one page of information (size 8.5 x 11 inches, in black and white) to your area office by the end of the day on April 29 (one business day of the close of nominations). You are encouraged to submit this page with your nomination to avoid missing this opportunity due to unforeseen circumstances. This information will be distributed with ballots to voting members.
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs