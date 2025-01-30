Friends,

Following recommendations from the Indigenous Sector Council, our Provincial Executive has decided to create a new component – Component 14 Indigenous Services.

This new component includes employers that exist primarily to serve Indigenous populations. It does not include employers who serve Indigenous populations alongside other populations – for example, the Ministry of Children and Family Development or some supportive housing providers would not be included even though they may have Indigenous-focused programs. Employers that are First Nations but serve a broader population – for example, a hotel owned by a First Nation – are also not included.

As a BCGEU member working for an employer that exists primarily to serve Indigenous populations, you are now part of Component 14 and one of six new locals: 1401, 1402, 1403, 1404, 1412 or 1405/1406/1407/1408/1409/1410/1411.

This change means a few things for you:

You will stop receiving communication about your previous local and component and begin receiving communication about your new local and component.

You are no longer eligible to vote or run for office in your previous local's election, but you are eligible to vote and run for office in your new local's election.

You will continue to be serviced by BCGEU staff from your respective union area office.

One of the first steps in establishing the new component is to elect officers to the six new locals' executives. This process is known as local elections and it is currently underway for many BCGEU locals; however, Component 14 local elections will begin later in March to allow time for you to understand these changes and speak with a member activist at your worksite. More details about your new local's election will be emailed to you in the coming weeks.

This change is an historic move and one to be celebrated. It reflects a three-year journey initiated by the hard-working activists of our union's Indigenous Advisory committee and leads a recent trend of politically uniting members in similar occupations to better coordinate labour relations, bargaining and political advocacy to advance members' interests.

This change may also raise concerns or questions for you. Know that I as well as your elected leadership and BCGEU staff are with you every step of the way.

For more information, please read the attached FAQs or reply to this email.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU president



Download a PDF of Indigenous Services Component FAQs here









UWU/MoveUP