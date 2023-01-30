Your Bargaining Committee met in caucus, in Burnaby, on February 13th thru 16th, to prepare for bargaining a renewal collective agreement. Our current agreement will expire on March 31, 2023.



We are pleased to report that Francois Dube has been elected Bargaining Committee Chair.



At present, we are scheduling some dates with the employer to commence negotiations.



Thank you to everyone that participated in the recent online survey. We appreciated your comments and we considered your input in writing our bargaining proposals that we will be tabling when we meet with the employer.



Your bargaining committee:

Francois Dube, Bargaining Committee Chair

Bhupinder Thandi, Bargaining Committee member

Roxanne Sankey, Bargaining Committee member

Mike Witteveen, Bargaining Committee member

Glenn Wallner, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



