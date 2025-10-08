Strike notice at Surrey Pre-Trial Centre and VIRCC

Strike notice has now been issued at Surrey Pre-Trial Centre. In addition, a 72-hour strike notice was served yesterday for Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre (VIRCC), which will take effect on Monday, October 6th.

What this means for members:

Effective immediately, all qualified managers should be deployed under the Essential Services Order from the Labour Board for up to 60 hours per week. Please note that the overtime ban is lifted at this worksite. VIRCC: Starting Monday, managers should be deployed under the same order for up to 60 hours per week. The overtime ban will be lifted at this worksite on Monday.

Once managers have reached their 60-hour maximum, members should be scheduled according to regular scheduling practices, including the standard overtime process that was in place before the overtime ban.

We will provide more information next week.

In solidarity,

Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice President

Corrections & Sheriff Services



