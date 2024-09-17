For several years, our union has been advocating for the introduction of an early retirement program for sheriffs. In a letter sent to B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma this past July, we emphasized the urgent need for B.C.'s sheriffs to be included in the federal expansion of early retirement eligibility. Given the daily risks sheriffs face in maintaining the safety and security of our province, we urged Minister Sharma to support our call and push the federal government for this crucial change.



Specifically, we are asking for sheriffs to be designated as a public safety occupation under federal law-a move that would open the door for early retirement benefits. It's worth noting that this designation already applies to professions such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, corrections officers, and pilots.



Jurisdictions where sheriffs currently qualify for early-retirement provisions under the federal Income Tax Act are ones where the duties of sheriffs have been explicitly expanded to meet the criteria established under regulations. Your union has advocated both for amending the existing regulations to allow early-retirement under present duties, and also for expanded duties that would clearly and definitively meet the established criteria.



Last week, we received a response from Minister Sharma. In her letter, she informed us that her ministry has officially submitted a request to the federal Minister of Finance to amend income tax regulations, allowing sheriffs to qualify for early retirement. Minister Sharma also mentioned that discussions between her office and the federal government are ongoing. This was a joint submission by the union and the employer, and to strengthen the case, the BC Sheriff Service retained a global law firm specializing in income tax law to assist with the submission.



We remain hopeful that this time will be different. The matter is now in the hands of the federal Finance Minister, and we will keep you informed with any updates as soon as we receive them.



In solidarity,

Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice President

Corrections & Sheriff Services

BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP