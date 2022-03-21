Learn more about your pension improvements or watch a replay of the informational webinar here.
This member guide for correctional officers has been updated with a video and Q&A summary from the webinar series held in late January. The video is on tab 4 and summary is on tab 5.
You can also view the webinar video on the Public Service Pension Plan's YouTube page here.
Read more details about the changes to your pension in this bulletin sent to members in corrections.
Stewards and mail contacts, please download this poster for your worksite union bulletin board, thank you.
In solidarity,
Dean Purdy
BCGEU Vice President, Component 1 Corrections and Sheriff Services
UWU/MoveUP
