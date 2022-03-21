Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 25, 2022

As you are likely aware, your pension contribution rate changed on April 1st, 2022. This means that your pension improvements were effective April 1st on service going forward. Our component is pleased with these changes, as it is a direct result of the advocacy by our union to improve the value of your pension. 
 
Learn more about your pension improvements or watch a replay of the informational webinar here.
 
This member guide for correctional officers has been updated with a video and Q&A summary from the webinar series held in late January. The video is on tab 4 and summary is on tab 5.
 
You can also view the webinar video on the Public Service Pension Plan's YouTube page here.
 
Read more details about the changes to your pension in this bulletin sent to members in corrections.
 
Stewards and mail contacts, please download this poster for your worksite union bulletin board, thank you.
 
In solidarity,

Dean Purdy
BCGEU Vice President, Component 1 Corrections and Sheriff Services
 
 

