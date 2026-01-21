BCGEU is a democratic union with many entry points for members to participate in their union. Within the structure of the BCGEU, provincial executive committees are made up of members, elected leaders and staff to bring focus and capacity to areas of work.



Committees are established under the authority of Article 9.9 of the union's constitution and are advisory bodies designed to study, discuss and recommend policy to the provincial executive.



Members of the committee are appointed by the president, in consultation with component vice-presidents.



Are you interested in being considered for a future appointment to a PE committee? We'd like to hear from you by January 30th. To complete an expression of interest, please click here.



Your component is building a list of members that are interested in future opportunities. Please note that this is an expression of interest only, not an application to join a committee.



Currently, BCGEU has the following PE committees:

Education & Scholarship Environment Indigenous Advisory International Solidarity Occupational Health & Safety Political Action Young Workers Women and gender rights Equity & Human Rights 2SLGBTQI+ Diversity and Inclusion Workers of Colour Workers with Disabilities

Committees bring together members from across the province to better understand issues and to provide direction for our work together to fight for a fair and equitable province.



Please fill out the expression of interest today and share with your coworkers who may not have received this email.





