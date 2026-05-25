Are you a biologist in the BC Public Service?

We are reaching out to biologists across the BC Public Service to support broader engagement on issues affecting your profession.



Over the past several weeks, a group of biologists has come forward to share a number of concerns related to professional representation, equity, and alignment with responsibilities under the Professional Governance Act. These perspectives are important, and we appreciate the initiative taken to bring them forward.



The BCGEU is committed to ensuring that biologists are meaningfully engaged in union processes, including ongoing work related to job evaluation, bargaining preparation, and contract enforcement.

As a next step, we would like to create opportunities for broader discussion and input from biologists across ministries and regions. This will help ensure that priorities are clearly identified and that your perspectives are reflected in future union work.



Join us for an information session on June 3rd at 6:00 pm.

🔗(Refer to email sent for link)

In our information session for biologists on June 3rd, we will:

share information on current union initiatives and processes,

hear directly from members on key issues and priorities, and

discuss how biologists can be more effectively engaged moving forward.



We encourage all biologists to participate and to share their perspectives. 🔗(Refer to email sent for link)



In the meantime, if you have questions or would like to be involved, please feel free to reach out.





In solidarity,



Sebastian Kallos

Vice President, Component 20

BCGEU