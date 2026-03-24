Important Bargaining Update – Why We Rejected the Final Offer

Hi everyone,

We want to provide clear context following the employer's recent message about their "final offer" and application for a Last Offer Vote.

The employer has stated that the union rejected their offer. That is correct, but it's important to understand why.

The pressure you put on the employer since the strike vote led to real gains. The current offer includes:

Improved compensation

Removal of the cap on paramedical services

Strong AI language

The bargaining committee agreed to all of these improvements.

We only rejected one line in the employer's final offer:

"Gas Safety Officers – only Class A Gasfitter Certification may advance beyond Step 3."

This is not a minor issue. It would have a permanent impact on Class B Gas Safety Officers.

To be clear:

A Class A certification requires 3,000+ additional hours of on-the-job training and about 600 hours of schooling

of on-the-job training and about This is not realistically achievable while working full-time at TSBC

In practice, this means Gas Safety Officers would be capped at Step 3 for their entire careers

This type of cap does not exist for comparable roles with other B.C. employers.

This also has broader implications: it creates a financial incentive for the employer to hire predominantly Class B Gasfitters with significantly less training. Since new (after March 31, 2020) Class B ticket holders cannot inspect all equipment in their assigned areas this could impact the quality and consistency of safety oversight.

Language in a collective agreement is not temporary. It sets a precedent and shapes the future of this workplace.

Accepting this language would impact both current and future employees.

The employer is now seeking a Last Offer Vote, which puts this decision directly to members.

This means:

You will vote on the full offer, including this restriction

Your vote will determine whether this language becomes part of the agreement

Our position

This isn't about rejecting the gains we've made. Those gains happened because of you, and we told the employer we were willing to accept the agreement without this restriction.

This is about drawing a line.

We're not prepared to accept a deal that permanently caps careers and puts the safety of our province at risk over the long term.

Your bargaining committee is recommending a NO vote.

We believe we can get a fair agreement without giving this up.

In solidarity,

Your TSBC Bargaining Committee

Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP