To: All BCGEU members covered under Community Living Services, General Services and Indigenous Services

Re: Labour Adjustment and Education Fund Applications Paused



Applications to the Community Social Services Labour Adjustment and Education Fund (LAEF) are presently closed. The parties are attempting to address an unanticipated fund administration matter and hope this pause on applications will be temporary. As you may know, the LAEF is jointly administered by the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) and the Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA).



Here's what this may mean for you:

If you applied to LAEF and received notice your application was approved…

No change. Approval of your application still stands, and reimbursement of eligible expenses will occur as usual. If you applied to LAEF and did not receive notification your application was approved or rejected…

This depends on how far along your application was in the process. All applicants should have received an email from



LAEF indicating either:

that your application is on hold and you will receive an update when there is more to communicate (for applications that were far along in the process), or that applications are closed and you will need to resubmit an application when they reopen (for applications that were at the start of the process).

If you intend to apply for LAEF…

Please do not apply until applications are reopened.



We will send another bulletin and update the LAEF website when there is more to report.



Thank you for your patience and understanding and sorry for the inconvenience.



In Solidarity,

BCGEU Investment and Pension Services



