Transfer Agreement Talks Begin

This month, our union met with the Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC) to begin negotiating the transfer agreement that will determine how the CBA contract language applies to our workplaces, starting April 1.

HEABC is the association that all your employers joined last summer when 39 shelters, transition homes and supportive housing agencies shifted into the health sector. Last week's meeting with them was a preliminary conversation. Our BCGEU staff representative took most of the time to spotlight benefits, schedules, and hours of work. You've told our stewards and advisory group that the future of these provisions is concerning you, so we've made it clear to HEABC we want to tackle those first.

Providing Feedback

We know that the uncertainty is hard. "What ifs" are stressful, and you're hungry for answers. As talks progress, we'll have more information. In the meantime, please keep providing input to your stewards so we can centre your voices in the transfer agreement.

Much of the CBA language will be adopted as-is, including some monetary improvements, which you can read about in the FAQ section of our resource website. That said, some sections of the CBA agreement need to be re-tooled for our sector. This is where your feedback comes in: how can we make this transfer as smooth and fair to you as possible?

So far, we've heard from many of you about your hours of work and schedules. Below is a look at the bargaining tactics our union plans to use to address the needs you've identified:

⏰Hours of Work: Many of you said you're afraid that you might lose hours starting April 1, 2026 because the CBA Hours of Work average 37.5 hrs/week (for regular full-time employees).

Our plan: The CBA agreement allows the employer and union to mutually agree to extended hours, modified or flextime schedules. We'll use every tool in our box to minimize loss of hours by pursuing extended hours.

📅Schedules: Many of you have expressed strong opposition to radical schedule changes.

The Plan: Where our current schedules aren't supported by the CBA language, we'll push to preserve as much of our current schedules and related systems as we can with memorandums of agreement, which would essentially cement some of our current protections into the CBA.

Consistent schedules mean consistent services; they're important for worker and client wellbeing, and our employers would be wise to minimize disruptions since the upheaval would also cause them administrative headaches.

For reference, here's a link to the current CBA agreement.



Don't forget to check out our supportive housing resource website – we've got two FAQs that might answer some of your questions. The site also details the BCGEU's larger initiative for our sector, which is going to require all of us continuing to unite and advocate for our shared needs.

In Solidarity,

Kate Banky, Bargaining Representative for C3 members in the CBA

