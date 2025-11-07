With health employers moving quickly to table a four-year collective agreement term when talks resumed last week, the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) has now shifted its efforts to review the impact of a longer term on the bargaining proposals.

With the news in late October of a four-year tentative agreement for public service workers, it's not surprising that health employers are now seeking a similar term length for the Facilities subsector. Your bargaining committee is now working hard to assess the impact of a longer term, including on wage increases and wage restoration.

Your committee is also examining what a shift to a longer collective agreement means for other monetary provisions, including premiums, allowances and additional targeted compensation as well as on non-monetary items still on the table or already agreed to by both parties. Your bargaining committee is working hard to get the best possible deal.

Work to secure sector agreements continues across the broader public service. The 34,000 BCGEU members in the public service are now voting on the tentative deal their bargaining committee secured on October 26, while members of the Professional Employees Association paused job action to return to the bargaining table to resume talks on October 27.

The Community Bargaining Association is moving ahead with a strike vote this month for their members after reaching an impasse with employers in the early fall. Negotiations continue at other major health care, social services and K-12 education sector tables.

Facilities bargaining will resume on Wednesday, November 12.

