Every three years, a new component executive is elected to represent members of the Health Services Component.

In addition to the table officers to be elected, the component bylaws provide for two specific member-at-large positions on the component: one position for a young worker representative and one position for a member who identifies as being from one of the four equity groups.



A young worker is defined as a member of the union who is aged 29 years and under.

An equity member is a member who identifies as a member of one or more of the following equity groups:

Racialized workers / workers of colour

Indigenous / Aboriginal workers, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit

Workers with disabilities, including "invisible" disabilities

2-spirited, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender / gender non-conforming, non-binary, queer, intersex workers

If you are a member of your local executive AND you identify as a young worker and/or as an equity member then you are eligible to vote for your representative at the component table, as well as run for one of the designated member-at-large seats.

All members who qualify and wish to take part in the election by voting or running for a position must register to participate.

To register, simply send an email to [email protected] and include your full name, your local and which group you identify with (young worker or equity or both).

If you are interested in running for a member-at-large position on the component executive, please indicate that in your email as well. (Note: if you identify both as a young worker and as an equity member then please specify which member-at-large position you are running for, and include a bio (optional). You may run for both positions but can only accept one.)

To ensure that the election is completed in time for the September component meeting, please register by no later than Friday, July 8th.



If there are more members interested in these positions (nominees) than positions, an election will be held.

Please note you will only be able to vote in this election if you have registered as indicated above.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

Health Services Component Vice-President



Download PDF of notice here












