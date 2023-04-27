The election of your bargaining has been completed without the need for a vote.

Your elected Bargaining Committee members are:

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member

Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member

There is an alternate position still available. If you are interested in being involved in this round of bargaining please contact Deb Wilson via email at [email protected].

Bargaining will be at a common table with Dorchester, Sunwood and Parkwood all participating. The Parkwood worksite has not completed their elections yet. Once that has been done the joint committee will meet with the assigned negotiator to develop proposals to take forward to the bargaining table. At this time no dates have been set for your committee to meet with the employer for the first time. Once we have tabled our non-monetary proposals another bulletin will be sent out.

Bulletins will be sent out via personal email and posted in the worksite throughout the bargaining process.

If you do not receive this bulletin via email, it means that the Union does not have a current email or mailing address for you. To ensure that you receive information in a timely manner please ensure that the Union has your current personal contact information. You can update your information on-line by going to the BCGEU website:

Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/login and log in. In the upper left of your screen you will see a box with your name at the top. Click on the information you wish to update. Enter the correct information and click "save"

Also, if you have not signed a union membership card please contact one of your Shop Stewards to sign one.

In solidarity,

Deb Wilson

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





