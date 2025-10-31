On Wednesday, your bargaining committee called off discussions with the employer for the remainder of the week because insufficient progress is being made on priority issues. The committee tabled a wage proposal on behalf of HSPBA, but the employer has indicated they would not be responding to it this week. Negotiations will resume on Monday, and the committee is hopeful that more meaningful discussions will be possible.

Your bargaining committee welcomes news of a tentative agreement reached between members of the public service and government, as announced last week. Government's offer to striking workers shows they are prepared to be flexible, but there remains significant work ahead to achieve a deal which addresses the unique concerns identified by HSPBA members. With as many as 30% of B.C.'s frontline health science professionals so burnt out and demoralized they are considering quitting their jobs in the next two years, your committee is determined to push for solutions that can only be achieved with hard bargaining and the support of all HSPBA members.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

