The LifeLabs bargaining survey has been open just a week, but we've already received a flood of responses from members.

That's good news, because the results of the survey will directly inform the issues we focus on in bargaining, and we need to hear from as many members as possible.

Don't miss your chance to weigh in on our priorities for this round of bargaining – fill out the bargaining survey by February 9!

Click here to take the LifeLabs bargaining survey now.

If you've already taken the survey, we need your help to make sure your co-workers have a chance to participate. Please talk to your co-workers to make sure they got this email and have filled out the survey.

If a member at your worksite didn't receive the survey, it's probably because our union doesn't have their email address. Encourage them to go to the BCGEU member portal at my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account so they can update their contact information.

If we're going to win big improvements in this round of bargaining, we need as many members as possible involved in the process. That starts with getting everyone to fill out the bargaining survey before February 9.

In solidarity,

Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP