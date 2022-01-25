Your BCGEU bargaining committee and AgeCare met again on January 25th and 26th. (The session that had been scheduled for January 11th was cancelled due to illness.) We are pleased to report that the parties have substantively concluded negotiations on non-monetary matters, having signed off on a total of 24 non-monetary proposals.



Bargaining continues next week on February 2nd and 3rd, and if needed, on the 4th. We hope to make substantial progress on monetary negotiations over those two or three days.



We will provide a further update after February 4th. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



