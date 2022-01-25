The run off election for Bargaining Committee Chair was won by Lorraine Robinson. Congratulations Lorraine and thanks to all the candidates who stood for election.

The election for the two remaining Bargaining Committee Positions, will start on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and end Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. As with the Chair elections, your credentials will be delivered by email.

The nominees for Bargaining Committee Member are (in random order):

Mario Vucinovic

Florin Moldovan

Kevin Harding

Ann McLean

An announcement will be made once the election is complete.

If you have received this email, we have your contact information. If a co-worker does not receive this email, ask them to check their junk mail folder or go to login into https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to request a BCGEU Member account.

If they have not received this then we likely do not have their most up to date email address and they should update their information using the member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login, plus they can contact [email protected] to receive their credentials. They must do so no later than Tuesday, February 15, 2022 by 3:00 pm .

Please note that the email for the online vote will be coming from the “Scytl Credential Delivery System” so keep an eye out for your inbox as it may go to your Junk email.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett

S. Staff Representative - Negotiations

