Tentative Agreement Reached

Dear Member,

Your NBA bargaining committee has reached a tentative agreement with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) and is unanimously recommending ratification.

Make no mistake: this agreement was made possible by members.

More than 50,000 nurses across the province delivered a historic 98.2% YES strike vote mandate that reshaped bargaining and sent a clear message that nurses across British Columbia were united in demanding meaningful change. This vote was needed to secure the right to negotiate improved benefits, access to the enhanced wage mandate offered to other bargaining associations, and respect at the bargaining table. Following the strike vote mandate, the employer returned to the table with a more serious approach and negotiations intensified significantly in the final days of bargaining. With the full strength of members behind them, your bargaining committee was able to push harder, stay at the table longer, and secure a tentative agreement that delivers meaningful progress for nurses across the province.

Backed by one of the strongest strike mandates in Canadian labour history, your bargaining committee fought right until the final hours to secure this tentative agreement and left nothing on the table. The agreement was reached in the early hours of May 21 after intensive negotiations continued late into the night. In the lead-up to the agreement, committee members spent upwards of 18 to 22 hours at the table at a time pushing negotiations as far as possible and fighting for improvements on the priorities nurses identified throughout bargaining.

The committee fought to secure gains beyond the arbitrated cap on the massage therapy benefit imposed on nurses by Vince Ready's decision, including significant improvements to other paramedical benefits such as vision care and mental health supports.

The agreement also includes:

the government's general wage increase of 12% over 4 years

double-time overtime for nurses who miss meal breaks and for those who work end-of-shift OT on extended-hour shifts

additional changes aimed at addressing key priorities raised by members throughout bargaining

The pressure created by your strike vote mandate also helped the NBA secure additional significant funding from the Ministry of Health to support ongoing implementation of minimum nurse-to-patient ratios.

Ratification Details

In the coming weeks, all NBA members will be able to access the ratification booklet. The booklet includes:

tentative agreement highlights

rationale for proposed language changes and new articles

scanned copies of the proposed updates and changes to existing collective agreement language, also known as "green sheets"

Townhalls

Your bargaining committee will be hosting a series of hybrid ratification townhalls, both in-person and virtual, for members across the province in the coming days. These sessions will provide members with an opportunity to hear directly from the committee, review the tentative agreement in more detail, and ask questions ahead of the ratification vote.

If you plan to attend remotely, please register here. If you plan to attend in person, pre-registration is not required, but you will be required to show proof of union membership (your pay stub or employee ID should be sufficient) to enter.

The ratification vote will take place from June 15 to June 19, 2026.

Members made this possible

Every member played a role in reaching this moment. Thank you to those who stayed informed, attended bargaining and strike vote information sessions, educated coworkers, participated in the strike vote, and helped your bargaining committee reach a tentative agreement it is proud to endorse.

This tentative agreement was not handed to nurses. Members fought for it.

Your solidarity, engagement, and historic strike vote mandate gave your bargaining committee the leverage needed to force movement at the table, push negotiations as far as possible, and secure this tentative agreement.

In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services





UWU/MoveUP