Update on Auxiliary Conversions in BC Liquor and Cannabis Retail

We have some updates pertaining to the conversion of auxiliary employees to regular status in BC Liquor and Cannabis retail.

Background

In 2025, our union and the employer reached an agreement to resolve outstanding conversion grievances and establish an expedited process to support the timely conversion of auxiliaries to regular positions. This process was agreed upon during the most recent round of bargaining, where both parties negotiated updated language to formalize this process in your collective agreement. You can download the final Memorandum of Settlement here.

However, we have heard several reports back from members that conversion grievances are not being resolved as quickly as intended under this new process. Despite the agreed-upon language, your employer has not been abiding by the negotiated process.

What is being done?

Staff representatives, in consultation with your component, are currently compiling all outstanding conversion grievances. These will be advanced to the Conversion Umpire, as this is the process outlined the collective agreement. We are taking every step we can to ensure the employer is held accountable and that members' rights are protected. We are pushing for the full implementation of the negotiated process.

We understand how important that timely conversion is for job security and fairness in the workplace.

If you have questions or believe you may be affected, please reach out to your local chair or steward. We will continue to keep members updated as this unfolds.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP