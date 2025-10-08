We would like to provide clarification for members working in the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative (ReVOII) program within Community Corrections.



Members' strike status is determined by the community corrections office they are assigned to-not by the correctional facility they may work with. This means:

If your community corrections office is not struck , you are expected to continue your regular duties, whether they take place in a correctional facility or in the community.

, you are expected to continue your regular duties, whether they take place in a correctional facility or in the community. If your community corrections office is struck, you are to report for picket duty or essential services at your community-based office-not at the correctional facility.

Please also note that ReVOII correctional supervisors are identified as essential to complete ReVOII-related work, not community corrections staff. Therefore, probation officers participating in ReVOII will not report to correctional facilities while working out of a struck office.



Thank you for your attention and cooperation.



In solidarity,



Judy Fox-McGuire

Vice-President, Component 6





UWU/MoveUP