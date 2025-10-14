Strike notice served at all remaining provincial correctional facilities

Our union served 72-hour strike notice for all remaining provincial correctional facilities listed below. The notice took effect at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 10. At which time, the overtime ban was no longer in effect.



Facilities affected:

Alouette Correctional Centre for Women – 24800 Alouette Road, Maple Ridge, B.C.

Ford Mountain Correctional Centre – 57657 Chilliwack Lake Road, Chilliwack, B.C. V4Z 1A7

Fraser Regional Correctional Centre – 13777 256th Street, Maple Ridge, B.C. V2X 0L7

Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre – 2250 W. Trans Canada Highway, Kamloops, B.C. V2C 5M9

Nanaimo Correctional Centre – 3945 Biggs Road, Nanaimo, B.C. V9R 5N3

North Fraser Pretrial Centre – 1451 Kingsway Avenue, Port Coquitlam, B.C. V3C 1S2

Okanagan Correctional Centre – 200 Enterprise Way, Oliver, B.C. V0H 1T2

Prince George Regional Correctional Centre – 795 Highway 16 East, Prince George, B.C. V2L 5J9

Burnaby Youth Custody Services Centre – 7900 Fraser Park Drive, Burnaby, B.C. V5J 5H1

What this means for members:

As of last Friday at 4:00 p.m., managers are now deployed in accordance with the Essential Services Order for up to 60 hours per week.



New Scheduling Protocol

As part of this next phase, we have negotiated a new Scheduling Protocol Agreement that aims at ensuring fairness, transparency, and consistency in scheduling during this job action.



Key elements of the new Scheduling Protocol include:



Management Deployment:The Essential Services Order requires that management and excluded personnel work up to 60 hours a week. All qualified management and excluded personnel are now scheduled to work up to 60 hours per week before scheduling union members. To facilitate scheduling, managers must provide their availability to schedulers at least 24 hours in advance.



All remaining shifts, including any overtime required under the staffing levels established by the Order, will be scheduled according to normal scheduling and operational procedures.



We will share additional updates as they become available. In the meantime, please contact your picket captain, email [email protected], or call 1-833-833-1647 if you have any questions.

Read the October 3rd bulletin here.



In solidarity,

Judy Fox McGuire

Component 6 vice president

Social, Information and Health

DJ Pohl

Component 12 vice president

Administrative Professionals





UWU/MoveUP