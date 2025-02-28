Thank you to everyone who expressed interest in attending the BC Library Association's annual conference in Nanaimo (May 7-9, 2025), complementary of the BCGEU Library Bargaining Council. We are encouraged by your enthusiasm!

The selected ticket recipient is Ayla Malcolm (Local 710) who works for the Fort St. John Public Library.

We look forward to learning with Ayla and all other BCGEU library members at the conference.

In solidarity,

Tanya Boyd (Local 710), Library Bargaining Council Acting Chairperson

Brenda Dunn (Local 705)

Monica Finn (Local 702)

Joanna Lord, Component 7 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP