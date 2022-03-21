After bargaining with Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC) these last couple days and for two weeks in May, we are close to agreement on issues around mobility, overtime, and other non-monetary items.

We have created the following working groups:

· Arbitrator/Mediator Lists

· MOA 6-9, and 26-Memoranda of Agreement relating to Superior Provisions and New Certifications

· Membership Cards/Member Information

· Occupational Health and Safety

· Pandemic/Natural Disaster

· ISAR- a working group discussing the In Plain Sight Report, Reconciliation and decolonizing the collective agreement.

These working groups are made up of representatives from both the union and employer side and are tasked with writing recommendations that will help streamline bargaining. The working groups will be meeting while we are not at the bargaining table through the next couple of months.

We have bargaining dates set for June 21-23 where we will be addressing remaining non-monetary issues.

Through the summer, we will be reaching out to update your member information and prepare ourselves in case we cannot reach an agreement with HEABC and need to take a strike vote.

We are not currently taking a strike vote in Community Health. We will keep you regularly updated, and you will have plenty of notice should you need to participate in a strike vote.

In the meantime, remember to review and update your contact information in order to receive important bargaining updates: Log into the Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info". Make sure your personal email and cell phone number are on file.

If you don't have an account yet, click here request your account, and then watch for an email with instructions on how to activate it.

In solidarity,

Your Community Health Bargaining Association Team

Scott De Long, Vice President

MJ Colquhoun, Provincial Executive Member

Charmaine Fines, 802

Masoud Aminzavvar, 803

Shelley Einarson, 804

Darla Holmwood, 807

Teen Boschma, 801

Kari Michaels, Executive Vice President

Richard Tones, BCGEU Negotiator





