New mental health & wellness benefit launching January 1, 2026





Dear BCGEU members covered by the CBA,

Improved coverage for counselling and mental health support has been a strong priority for community health members. We're pleased to announce that a new Mental Health and Wellness Benefit will be added to your Extended Health Benefits Plan effective January 1, 2026. This enhancement marks another important step toward achieving benefit parity with the FBA.

This new benefit is part of a special joint pilot project co-sponsored by the Community Bargaining Association (CBA) and the Joint Community Benefits Trust (JCBT). Here are the details:

Effective Date: January 1, 2026

January 1, 2026 Annual Limit: A combined maximum of $1000 per calendar year.

A combined maximum of $1000 per calendar year. What's Covered:

- Registered Psychologist

- Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (iCBT) – this is an online- only benefit through specific PBC-approved providers. Learn more here: PBC's Online Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

- Registered Clinical Counsellor

- Registered Social Worker

- Marriage and Family Therapist

Reimbursement: Up to the Pacific Blue Cross (PBC) reasonable and customary limit per visit, subject to coinsurance.

Eligibility: This benefit is for eligible members only.

This benefit is for eligible members only. Pilot Period: This pilot project benefit enhancement will be re-evaluated annually.

For more information, please review the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) below.

This new benefit marks another step forward in improving access to meaningful mental health supports for community health workers. The CBA remains committed to ensuring your benefits evolve to reflect the realities of your work and the care you provide every day.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

If I paid for the services of a registered psychologist in December 2025, can I submit this claim in January 2026?

No, this benefit only applies to claims with the date of service/purchase on or after January 1, 2026.

Do I have access to this benefit if I am a casual employee?

Eligible casual employees purchasing Dental and Extended Health coverage have access to the mental health benefit.

Will each of my eligible dependents be reimbursed for these services?

No. The benefit does not extend to your eligible dependents despite being enrolled under your benefits plan.

Where should I submit a mental health claim that happened at work?

For a mental health injury that happened at work, the claim should be submitted to Work Safe BC. Visit mental health injury claims (WSBC) for more information.

If I have been on Long Term Disability (LTD) prior to April 1, 2017, am I covered under the Joint Community Benefits Trust (JCBT) Plan?

Members represented by the Community Bargaining Association who were disabled prior to April 1, 2017, are covered by the Healthcare Benefit Trust, not the JCBT. As a result, plan changes do not apply to these members.

What are Reasonable and Customary Limits?

Reasonable and customary (R&C) limits are the range of usual fees for comparable medical services in a geographic area. Please visit: Understanding Reasonable and Customary Limits for more information.

How do I know if my provider is registered?

PBC requires that the practitioner be recognized and regulated by a governing body and/or college. Please visit: Is your practitioner registered? for more information.

Do I have to pay for these plan changes?

No, this benefit is a JCBT and CBA co-sponsored special pilot project fully funded by the Ministry of Health. Eligible casual employees and members who are on leave or in receipt of LTD benefits are required to pay for their extended health benefits.

Who can I contact about these plan changes?

You may send your questions and/or feedback to [email protected].

Where can I find more information about an Extended Health claim issue or reimbursement amount?

Please contact PBC Call Center at Lower Mainland: 604 419-2000, Toll-free: 1 877 PAC-BLUE (1 877 722-2583) or at https://www.pac.bluecross.ca/contact for questions or concerns about your Extended Health and Dental claim reimbursement. In addition, PBC has a Frequently Asked Questions page.

What other Mental Health Resources are available?

Please visit the following webpages:

Ask your employer about your Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP).

Who is funding this JCBT and CBA co-sponsored special pilot project?

On September 9, 2024, the Ministry of Health announced supports for allied health, clinical support workers. As part of the announcement, the province provided $20 million to CBA to deliver supports for professional development, mental health, and wellness to members. In partnership with JCBT, a significant percentage of these funds will deliver early access to Mental Health and Wellness support. For more information, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024HLTH0054-000666.

What happens when the Mental Health and Wellness JCBT and CBA co-sponsored special funding pilot project ends?

As your benefits provider, the Joint Community Benefits Trust will be reviewing the design of the Benefits Plan for JCBT members throughout the special funding pilot project.

Who is the Joint Community Benefits Trust (JCBT)?

The Joint Community Benefits Trust (JCBT)is an Employee Life & Health Trust (ELHT) that was established April 1, 2017, to provide employee benefits to members of the Community Bargaining Association of BC and their dependents. The JCBT provides Extended Health and Dental, Long-Term Disability, Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment benefits. The Joint Community Benefits Trust retains Pacific Blue Cross and Canada Life as claims paying agents to carry out the claims adjudication and claims payment functions in respect of the Plan's benefits.