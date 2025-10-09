Dear members covered by the CBA,





Last Friday, your CBA Bargaining Committee declared that negotiations with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) and the provincial government had reached an impasse.

We are now moving toward a strike vote. As we prepare for next steps, your bargaining committee invites you to attend a Zoom information session to hear updates and ask any questions.

Each date below will include two sessions - at 12:00 noon and 6:00 p.m. (PST) - unless otherwise noted. You can either attend the session designated for your local or drop in to any other session that fits your schedule.

Zoom Session Schedule

October 15, 2025 – Local 804

October 16, 2025 – Local 803

October 20, 2025 – Locals 806, 808 & 809

October 21, 2025 – Locals 801 & 802

October 22, 2025 – Locals 805 & 807

October 23, 2025 – Locals 810, 811 & 812

October 25, 2025 – All Locals (11:00 a.m. & 5:00 p.m. PST)

October 30, 2025 – All Locals

──────────

Your bargaining committee appreciates your continued support and engagement as we move through this critical stage of negotiations.

Together, we'll ensure our voices are heard and that the work we do in our communities is respected and valued.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services Charmaine Fines, Treasurer of Component 8, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelly Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative

P.S. As we move forward it is critical that our union has your up-to-date personal contact information to ensure you are kept informed and prepared. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email address and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same if they haven't done so already.





