After a pause in negotiations, your CBA bargaining committee met with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) on September 24, 25, and 26, 2025.

Since March, your bargaining committee, along with delegates from six other constituent unions, has spent 19 days bargaining with the employer. Despite having exchanged full non-monetary proposals, progress had been limited to minor administrative updates.

Out of frustration with a lack of meaningful progress, we cancelled our July bargaining dates and asked you for feedback on next steps by hosting several town halls earlier this summer.

Your responses indicated clear priorities:

Improved overtime language

Greater mobility between employers

Contract language equal to workers covered under the Facilities agreement

Your bargaining delegates, along with those of six other unions, demanded meaningful progress by Friday September 26, 2025 on those specific priorities. We also asked the employer to address the historic underfunding of the Enhanced Disability Management Program (EDMP) and for a final resolution to the funding of your benefit plan in line with that of other healthcare workers. We are pleased to report that your support and the resolve of your representatives has resulted in progress on these priorities.

Although we have a long way to go, it is sufficient progress to continue talks with HEABC. There are two more days scheduled for talks on October 2 and 3, 2025, with further talks planned for the weeks of October 13 and 20. We will provide further updates as negotiations progress.

As you know, BCGEU members in the public service have been on strike for several weeks, fighting for a fair deal. You can help support fellow public service workers on the lines by:

Visiting a picket line near you, click here to see the list of picket locations.

Sending an email to your MLA calling for a fair deal for public service workers.

Sharing BCGEU social media content on Facebook and Instagram



In solidarity,



Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP