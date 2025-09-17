After a pause in negotiations, the CBA bargaining committee will return to the table with the employer for three days next week starting September 22. Two more days are scheduled for the week of September 29, with further talks planned for the weeks of October 13 and 20.

Since March, your committee - alongside delegates from six other constituent unions - has spent 16 days in bargaining with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC). Despite exchanging full non-monetary proposals, progress has been limited to minor administrative updates. Out of frustration with a lack of meaningful progress, we cancelled our July bargaining dates and reached out to you for feedback on next steps by hosting several town halls at the end of July.



At the these town halls, members reiterated clear priorities:

Improved overtime language

Greater mobility between employers

Contract language equal to workers covered under the FBA



Next week, we will remind the employer that any path to a tentative agreement must include a monetary offer that meaningfully addresses the affordability crisis facing public sector workers.



BCGEU members in the public service have already been on strike for three weeks, fighting for exactly this. The government's below-inflation wage offer to them - 3.5% over two years - falls far short of the 4.9% inflation projected in B.C. over the same period. Public service workers are standing firm until they're offered a deal that reflects the real cost of living. (Check out photos from the picket lines here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/bcgeu)



Community health workers, and all workers across the public sector, need fair wage increases to stay in their jobs and continue delivering the critical services British Columbians rely on. We will update you again next week on our progress.



In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee



PS. Help support public service workers on strike! Our union has launched a campaign to flood the inboxes of MLAs with emails calling for a fair deal for public service workers. Click here to send an email to your MLA today





UWU/MoveUP