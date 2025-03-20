We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining Committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with your Employer. The current agreement expires on January 31, 2025. However, all rights continue while bargaining is ongoing; we anticipate Negotiations will begin in early summer. There are four (4) positions available. All bargaining unit employees can vote for all 4 positions. You may nominate as many people as you wish.

The bargaining committee has four positions, as follows:

• One bargaining committee chair; and

• Three bargaining committee members.

If there is more than one nominee for chair or three for committee member, then voting will occur.

Those members who are interested in the bargaining committee chair position and in being a member of the bargaining committee (if not elected chair) should complete two nomination forms – one form for the bargaining committee chair position and one form for a bargaining committee member position. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.

To be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and return it by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Each candidate may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8½" x 11", single-sided, black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's info sheet may not contain false or misleading information. Candidate info sheets must be received by 5 p.m. the following business day after the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted. Expect the info sheets submitted in colour to be adjusted to black and white.

Please mail, fax or email your completed nomination forms and candidate biographies to the Negotiations Department as per below:

Facsimile: 604-294-5092

Email: [email protected]

Mail 4911 Canada Way,

Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3

Thank you for your participation in this critical process. After the nomination period closes, details of the election procedure will be distributed if necessary.

To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Members are reminded that:

• The deadline to submit nominations is: Thursday, April 17th and

• The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: Thursday, April 17 5:00pm

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative Negotiations

