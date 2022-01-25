A Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council was created by the BCGEU back in 2019, to address the specific concerns of the 2,200 Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities.



We are seeking one delegate from each local who is interested in being part of this Council for a three-year term. Some of the duties of the delegates to this Council will include:

Attend Meetings - the council will meet at least once a year and through conference calls, as needed;



Receive reports from staff assigned on negotiations and labour management issues concerning the sector and will make recommendations to the President's office on appointment of labour management representatives where appropriate;



Discuss key issues concerning the sector, including strategy on negotiations, labour management, and organizing.



The Council will raise issues arising from the Health Services Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) Collective Agreement to the Health Services component.



The council will work with the Health Services Component to represent the issues/interests of the Health Science Professionals.



At the first meeting of the new Council a Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Recording Secretary will be elected from among the delegates.



The Health Science Professionals Chairperson will sit as a member of the Health Services component and attend in person meetings four times a year.



The Union will provide leave to attend meetings, make arrangements for necessary travel and accommodations, as well as cover meals and child care.



Nominations can be submitted by email to: [email protected].



Deadline to submit nominations by email is no later than 5:00 p.m. on February 18, 2022.



If we have more than one delegate per local, we will hold elections. Elections, if needed, will be conducted by e-voting.



If you have any questions about this process, please contact: Cina Opel, Health Services Component First Vice Chairperson, [email protected]





In Solidarity,



Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

UWU/MoveUP