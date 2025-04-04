

Following the nomination process last Fall, one position remains vacant; therefore, we are opening nominations for one position.



Nominations are now open for one Douglas College Support bargaining committee member.



Any BCGEU member in good standing, working in the Douglas College Support bargaining unit, can be nominated or accept nomination to run in the election. If more than one candidate is nominated, there will be a ballot and the candidate with the most votes will be elected.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form, and that form must be returned by: 4:00 pm on Friday, April 18, 2025.



Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or information sheet on ONE 8.5" x 11" page which the Union will distribute to the membership with the ballots and post to the website in the event of an election. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the information sheet must accompany the nomination form, and the nomination forms must be signed . Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



Please email your completed nomination forms to [email protected], attention: Samuel Antoine.



The nomination form can be found here: Douglas College Support Nomination Form.



Thank you for your participation in this important process.







In solidarity,



Samuel Antoine, Staff Representative, LMAO





Download PDF of notice here



