Information Security Officer (ISO)

(Excluded Position)

CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

November, 2021

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced information security professional who wants to join a team of dedicated staff supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, in order to promote their social, cultural and economic interests.

Information technology plays an increasingly important role in the BCGEU, which is in the process of rapidly modernizing its services and internal procedures. The union is in the process of building and implementing new programs and systems with the support of its in-house software development team. We are seeking a strong leader to provide the vision and strategy necessary to integrate cutting edge security practices across a workforce of over 300 employees working in fifteen offices across the province, ensuring the security of membership data and assets.

The ISO reports to the Director of Finance, Administration and Information Technology, advocating for the comprehensive information security needs to senior leadership of the union, and taking responsibility for the development and implementation of a security program that protects existing assets while keeping pace with the implementation of new programs.

The ISO will lead a medium sized team that includes the network and systems administrators, as well as IT support staff. The position will engage collaboratively with the Coordinator of IT and Administrative Services, working closely with the software development team.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for the strategic development and implementation of the BCGEU's information security program.

Evaluate the IT threat landscape for the BCGEU and provide expert technical and policy advice to senior leadership.

Manage and lead the network and system administration team in undertaking the day to day activities of the union as well as technology and process improvements.

Supervise IT support services across the organization.

Manage organization wide information security governance processes, and lead cross-departmental security implementation meetings.

Develop and implement comprehensive risk and incident management systems.

Work with the Internal Auditor to ensure appropriate audit and compliance measures are in place across the union.

Develop IT security policies for consideration by the Provincial Executive of the union, and procedures for consideration by the Administrative Committee.

Supervise external IT resources where necessary.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

5+ years of experience in the Information Security sector.

Experience reviewing applications in Java/PHP from a security perspective.

Experience with security audits, secure coding practices, and code analysis tools as well as an understanding of secure software development best practices around protecting customer data.

Excellent understanding of computer systems, security, network and system administration, databases and data storage systems, as well as telecommunications systems.

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders, technical team members, and management.

Recent experience with modernizing legacy systems, migrating to cloud infrastructure, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and/or data warehousing would be considered an asset.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

This position will be excluded and will be compensated and governed by the Excluded Servicing Agreement. Further information on salary, benefits and pension will be provided upon request.

Submit your expression of interest by email to: [email protected], attention: Paul Finch, Treasurer, c/o Lisa Trolland





