The BCGEU has created a Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council to address the specific concerns of the 2,200 Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities.

We are seeking one delegate from Local 407 who is interested in being part of this Council.

Duties of the Delegate will include:

Attend Meetings - the council will meet at least once a year and through conference calls, as needed;

Receive reports from staff assigned on negotiations and labour management issues concerning the sector and will make recommendations to the President's office on appointment of labour management representatives where appropriate;

Discuss key issues concerning the sector, including strategy on negotiations, labour management, and organizing.

The Council will raise issues arising from the Health Services Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) Collective Agreement to the Health Services component.

The council will work with the Health Services Component to represent the issues/interests of the Health Science Professionals.

The Health Science Professionals Chairperson will sit as a member of the Health Services component and attend in person meetings four times a year.

The Union will provide leave to attend the meetings, make arrangements for necessary travel and accommodations, as well as cover meals and childcare.

Nominations can be submitted by fax: 604-294-5092, toll free fax: 1-800-946-0244 or by email at: [email protected].

Deadline to submit nominations by fax or email no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 5th, 2021.

If we have more than one delegate per local, we will hold elections. Elections, if needed, will be conducted by e-voting.

If you have any questions about this process, please contact: Cina Opel, Health Services Component ‑ First Vice Chairperson, [email protected]

In solidarity,

Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download Call for Nominations - HSP Sectoral Council - Local 407.pdf

Download 19Oct21 Nomination Form - HSP Sectoral Council - Local 407.pdf



UWU/MoveUP