The current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2025. Your current agreement will remain in full effect until a new agreement is reached.



Call for Nominations



Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative to ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has two positions. If more than two nominations are received, then an election will occur.

No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.



Members who are interested must submit a nomination form. You only need to submit one form that is signed by one member. A nomination form is attached here. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.



Nominations close at 5:00 pm on Monday, March 3, 2025. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.



In solidarity,



Alix Born, Staff Representative

Guneet Anand, Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here





