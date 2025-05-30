Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Call for Nominations for 2 Stewards at BC Emergency Health Services (Logistics) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 30, 2025

 

  • Do you want to learn new skills?
  • Are you a good listener and problem solver?
  • Do you want to help your co-workers 

 

Nominations are now open for 2 Stewards at your worksite. 

This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.
 
If you want to nominate a co-worker or yourself to be a steward, please complete the nomination form here: steward nomination form. The Union provides steward training. You will be supported in your new role! 

Steward nominations close at 5:00 pm on Friday, June 13, 2025.

 
In Solidarity,
 
Jennifer Arnold, BCGEU Staff Representative
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 VP
 


Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here



