Do you want to learn new skills?

Are you a good listener and problem solver?

Do you want to help your co-workers

Nominations are now open for 2 Stewards at your worksite.

This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.



If you want to nominate a co-worker or yourself to be a steward, please complete the nomination form here: steward nomination form. The Union provides steward training. You will be supported in your new role!





Steward nominations close at 5:00 pm on Friday, June 13, 2025.



In Solidarity,



Jennifer Arnold, BCGEU Staff Representative

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 VP







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here