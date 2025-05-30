- Do you want to learn new skills?
- Are you a good listener and problem solver?
- Do you want to help your co-workers
Nominations are now open for 2 Stewards at your worksite.
This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.
If you want to nominate a co-worker or yourself to be a steward, please complete the nomination form here: steward nomination form. The Union provides steward training. You will be supported in your new role!
Steward nominations close at 5:00 pm on Friday, June 13, 2025.
In Solidarity,
Jennifer Arnold, BCGEU Staff Representative
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 VP
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
