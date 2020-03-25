 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Call for Nominations for Bargaining Committee for Mission Daycare Society - BCGEU

Published on March 25, 2020

Nominations for up to three bargaining committee members for your childcare facility are now open.

A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 and you can drop off at your local BCGEU area office, fax to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.946.0249 or email to area04@bcgeu.ca.

Elections, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our office.


In solidarity

Sarah Georgetti Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of nomination form here.



