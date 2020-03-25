Nominations for up to three bargaining committee members for your childcare facility are now open.



A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 and you can drop off at your local BCGEU area office, fax to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.946.0249 or email to area04@bcgeu.ca.



Elections, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our office.





In solidarity



Sarah Georgetti Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.





UWU/MoveUP