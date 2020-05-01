Greetings to all at BC Place. I hope this finds you well during this unprecedented time in British Columbia and the world. Your current collective agreement expires on May 31, 2020 and, despite the pandemic, we have decided that we can still move forward with bargaining nominations, preparations, and, hopefully, a safe form of bargaining during this time of social distancing.



In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process. The bargaining committee will be comprised of 4 bargaining committee members, as provided for in the Collective Agreement, Article 6.1(b). Please note that the Bargaining Committee Chair is selected by the members that are elected in this process.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the nomination form. A copy of that nomination form can be accessed at this link or hard copies can be obtained from me directly by emailing me at andrea.davis@bcgeu.ca. Please allow sufficient time for me to mail out forms to you, given the deadlines below. Please read the instructions on the nomination form carefully.



Please send your completed nomination forms by mail to Andrea Davis, 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, V5G 3W3, by fax at 604.291.6030 or by email to andrea.davis@bcgeu.ca. Forms must be received by no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday June 1, 2020.



You may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8½x11 sheet, black and white, colour bios will be adjusted to black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. This must be received at the BCGEU by 5pm the following business day after close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.



Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period. Should you have any questions about the process, please contact me directly on the email noted above or at 604.341.0699.





In solidarity,



Andrea Davis

Staff Representative - Negotiations







UWU/MoveUP