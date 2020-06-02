Nominations are now open for the Security Bargaining Committee, as per below:

Security – two positions

Only a BCGEU member in the security department can nominate a candidate for the bargaining committee and the candidate must be from the security department. If more than two candidates are nominated, there will be an election. Only members working in that department can vote for their representatives on the Bargaining Committee. The 2 candidate with the most votes will be elected.

In this round of negotiations Deanne Taperning (main unit bargaining chairperson) will sit as a third representative on the committee.

In the future, security will Join the main unit for the purpose of negotiations.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be received at the BCGEU by 5:00 pm on Friday, July 3rd, 2020.



Each candidate who is nominated may provide with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or biography of 250 words or less which the Union will distribute to the membership. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



Please fax or email your completed nomination forms to:

• Facsimile: 604-294-5092;

• Email: gary.bennett@bcgeu.ca



Alternatively, the form can also be mailed back using the return envelope provided.



Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes on June 28th. Should you have any questions about the process, please contact me directly at gary.bennett@bcgeu.ca or 604-291-9611.



To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.





In solidarity,



Gary Bennett

Staff Representative - Negotiations







