Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Call for Nominations for Two (2) Shop Stewards - Hawthorne Lodge (Poco Senior Citizens Housing Society) - BCGEU

Call for Nominations for Two (2) Shop Stewards - Hawthorne Lodge (Poco Senior Citizens Housing Society) - BCGEU

Published on June 23, 2021

Nominations are now open for Two (2) Shop Stewards at your worksite.

This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader. 

Please see your worksite Steward or your Union board for nomination forms if you want to nominate a co-worker or become a Steward. 

The Union provides training and you will be supported in your new role! 

Nominations will close at midnight, Tuesday June 29, 2021.

In solidarity
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/Comp 4 VP

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of nomination form here.



UWU/MoveUP