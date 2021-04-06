Members of Local 1703 are advised that nominations are now open to fill vacancies on local 1703 for the following positions:

2 nd Vice – Chairperson 1 position

Vice – Chairperson 1 position Equity 1 position

BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) 2 positions

Member-at-Large 1 position

Young Worker 1 position

These vacancies will cover the remaining time in the 3 year term ending in 2022. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

Nominations can be made by completing the nomination form and returning

by no later than 4:00 pm May 7th, 2021

If more than the required number of nominations are received for the available positions, the Union will conduct an election. Candidates should include a 250-word biography with their nomination.

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP