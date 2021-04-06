Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 06, 2021

Members of Local 1703 are advised that nominations are now open to fill vacancies on local 1703 for the following positions:

  • 2nd Vice – Chairperson                                                        1 position
  • Equity                                                                                   1 position
  • BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color)                   2 positions
  • Member-at-Large                                                                 1 position
  • Young Worker                                                                      1 position

These vacancies will cover the remaining time in the 3 year term ending in 2022. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

Nominations can be made by completing the nomination form and returning
by no later than 4:00 pm May 7th, 2021

 

If more than the required number of nominations are received for the available positions, the Union will conduct an election. Candidates should include a 250-word biography with their nomination.

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here



