Nominations are now open for one (1) shop steward at Carecorp Seniors Services, 3243 Cowichan Lake Road, Duncan.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

April 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.





In solidarity,



Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP