We are now in full preparation for the upcoming round of collective bargaining as the collective agreement with your employer expired March 2024.



The Union will need your help and your complete participation in the preparation for the bargaining process. The first step is to elect a Union Bargaining Committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the Employer's Bargaining Committee. You will need to elect a maximum of two (2) bargaining committee members.



Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the Bargaining Committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.



Nominations for the Bargaining Committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2024, by fax at 604-215-1410, by email to [email protected] or delivered to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.



The Bargaining Committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. Your collective agreement allows for union-paid leave for bargaining purposes. Furthermore, the Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the Bargaining Committee prior to the commencement of collective bargaining with the Employer.



We will also be preparing bargaining proposals and all members are encouraged to take some time to provide input by completing the attached bargaining questionnaire.



In solidarity



Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative



