Since our last update on May 17, 2024, your Union bargaining committee (Amy Elgie and Tuan Pham) met on May 24, 2024 with BCGEU staff representative, Jennifer Arnold, to start preparations for this round of bargaining with CBCBSS. We carefully reviewed your bargaining surveys and the associated collective agreement articles to identify your bargaining priorities.



We will meet again next week on June 11, 2024 to start drafting Union bargaining proposals. If you have not already submitted a survey or have more information to include, there is still opportunity to provide your feedback to the bargaining committee. Thank you for your valuable input here!



We have also set up a Zoom meeting for next Monday June 10, 2024 at 5:15pm for you to meet the bargaining committee, ask any questions about the bargaining process, and share your bargaining priorities with the committee. Here is the link, meeting ID and passcode:



Join Zoom Meeting: https://smallbusinessbc-ca.zoom.us/j/82018568380?pwd=AaGo10ExELFCcbI9pA5vPFTBFVHHik.1



Meeting ID: 820 1856 8380

Passcode: 027525



We will start bargaining with the Employer in September and have scheduled the following bargaining dates: September 16, 17, and 18th, 2024.



A reminder that although your collective agreement expired on March 31, 2024, it remains in full force and in effect until a new collective agreement is negotiated and presented to you for a ratification vote.



In solidarity,



Amy Elgie & Tuan Pham

Bargaining Committee members



Jennifer Arnold

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP