Canada BC Business Services Society (Small Business BC) - Bargaining committee - BCGEU

Published on February 11, 2021

The Canada BC Business Services Society (Small Business BC) Bargaining Committee nominations have closed and I am pleased to introduce you to your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Your bargaining committee is:

Amy Elgie

Darren Dunne

If you have questions or ideas about changes to the collective agreement, please speak with these members.

 

In solidarity,

Anne Dodington
Staff Representative


